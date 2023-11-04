SEC foes will do battle when the Florida Gators (5-3) meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Florida vs. Arkansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Florida vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida 27, Arkansas 21

Florida 27, Arkansas 21 Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Gators have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Arkansas has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Razorbacks have been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Gators a 61.5% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida (-3)



Florida (-3) In seven Florida games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gators have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Arkansas owns a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Razorbacks have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Parlay your bets together on the Florida vs. Arkansas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49)



Under (49) This season, three of Florida's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 49 points.

In the Arkansas' eight games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 49.

The point total for the game of 49 is 5.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Florida (28 points per game) and Arkansas (26.5 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 51.4 46.2 Implied Total AVG 29.3 33.8 23.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 51.4 54.2 Implied Total AVG 34.3 33.3 35.7 ATS Record 3-4-0 0-4-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.