CAA foes match up when the Maine Black Bears (2-7) and the Hampton Pirates (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium.

With 421.9 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 19th-worst in the FCS, Maine has been forced to rely on its 74th-ranked offense (342.9 yards per contest) to keep them in games. From an offensive standpoint, Hampton is posting 375.5 total yards per game (45th-ranked). It ranks 96th in the FCS on defense (396.9 total yards allowed per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on FloSports.

Hampton vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Hampton vs. Maine Key Statistics

Hampton Maine 375.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.9 (39th) 396.9 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.9 (121st) 226 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.8 (123rd) 149.5 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.1 (20th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has racked up 1,123 yards on 56.3% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 426 yards with seven scores.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Burris, has carried the ball 82 times for 605 yards (75.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Darran Butts has racked up 528 yards on 87 carries with four touchdowns.

Paul Woods has totaled 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 251 (31.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has one touchdown.

Romon Copeland has put together a 250-yard season so far. He's caught 15 passes on 23 targets.

TK Paisant's 12 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 182 yards and four touchdowns.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has 2,246 yards passing for Maine, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has racked up 326 yards on 83 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

This season, John Gay has carried the ball 41 times for 170 yards (18.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Joe Gillette's team-leading 547 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 41 targets) with five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss has put together a 376-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes on 53 targets.

Jamie Lamson has a total of 322 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 33 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

