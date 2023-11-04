The No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) take on a fellow Sun Belt foe when they visit the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium.

James Madison is averaging 32.1 points per game on offense this season (39th in the FBS), and is allowing 20.3 points per game (30th) on defense. In terms of points scored Georgia State ranks 55th in the FBS (30.4 points per game), and it is 67th on the other side of the ball (25.5 points allowed per contest).

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

James Madison vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

James Madison Georgia State 407.8 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.1 (57th) 337.6 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.5 (85th) 147.6 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.1 (24th) 260.1 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (70th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has recorded 2,036 yards (254.5 ypg) on 148-of-226 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 210 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 55 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 486 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 169 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns via the pass.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 73 times for 346 yards (43.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 691 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 594 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Phoenix Sproles' 26 receptions have turned into 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State this season. He has 1,789 passing yards (223.6 per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 448 yards (56 ypg) on 90 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has run for 1,060 yards on 197 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 146 yards.

Robert Lewis has registered 46 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 658 (82.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 68 times and has six touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 482-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 41 targets.

Jacari Carter has racked up 189 reciving yards (23.6 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.