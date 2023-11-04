For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Carlson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carlson's shooting percentage is 5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

