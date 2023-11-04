The Liberty Flames (8-0) and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) will battle in a clash of CUSA rivals at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 40, Louisiana Tech 15

Liberty 40, Louisiana Tech 15 Liberty has won all seven of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Flames have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Louisiana Tech has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Bulldogs have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +475 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Flames have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-14)



Liberty (-14) In seven Liberty games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Flames have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14 points or more.

In nine games played Louisiana Tech has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 14 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59)



Under (59) Liberty and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 59 points three times this season.

In the Louisiana Tech's nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 59.

Liberty averages 37 points per game against Louisiana Tech's 26.3, amounting to 4.3 points over the contest's over/under of 59.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 53.2 57.3 Implied Total AVG 32 32.3 31.8 ATS Record 6-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.1 59.5 54 Implied Total AVG 33.9 34.6 33 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 3-2-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

