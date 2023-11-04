Our computer model predicts the Liberty Flames will defeat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, November 4 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Williams Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-15.5) Under (58.5) Liberty 40, Louisiana Tech 15

Week 10 CUSA Predictions

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Flames an 88.9% chance to win.

The Flames have six wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Liberty has not covered the spread when they are at least 15.5-point favorites (0-1).

Out of seven Flames games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, three higher than the average total in Liberty games this season.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulldogs based on the moneyline is 15.4%.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-6-0 ATS this year.

In games they have played as at least 15.5-point underdogs this season, the Bulldogs are 1-1 against the spread.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Louisiana Tech this year is 1.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Flames vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 37 20.9 32.5 23 41.5 18.8 Louisiana Tech 26.3 27.4 32.4 28 18.8 26.8

