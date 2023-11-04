On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Martin Fehervary going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

  • Fehervary is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Fehervary has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

