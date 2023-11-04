In the matchup between the North Carolina Central Eagles and Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Eagles to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-18.3) 54.8 North Carolina Central 37, Norfolk State 18

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans covered just twice in 11 games against the spread last season.

A total of seven of Spartans games last season hit the over.

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles covered six times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Eagles games.

Spartans vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina Central 36.3 26 52.7 32.3 21.8 27 Norfolk State 22.4 27.8 26 31 20.2 25.8

