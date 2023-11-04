Based on our computer model, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will beat the Old Dominion Monarchs when the two teams play at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (-1) Toss Up (50.5) Coastal Carolina 28, Old Dominion 23

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Monarchs have a 51.2% chance to win.

The Monarchs have gone 6-1-0 ATS this year.

Old Dominion is 6-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season.

Out of the Monarchs' seven games with a set total, four have hit the over (57.1%).

Old Dominion games this season have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 2.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chanticleers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

The Chanticleers are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Coastal Carolina is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

One Chanticleers game (out of eight) has hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 50.5, nine points fewer than the average total in Coastal Carolina games thus far this season.

Monarchs vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Coastal Carolina 30.3 20.6 36.8 14.8 23.8 26.5 Old Dominion 24.5 26 25 22 24 30

