The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) face a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Old Dominion is compiling 24.5 points per game on offense (90th in the FBS), and ranks 72nd on defense with 26.0 points allowed per game. Coastal Carolina is compiling 30.3 points per game on offense this season (56th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 20.6 points per contest (34th-ranked) on defense.

Read on to see all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

Old Dominion Coastal Carolina 365.6 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.8 (33rd) 383.4 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.1 (70th) 158.6 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.5 (71st) 207.0 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.3 (19th) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (9th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has recorded 1,303 yards (162.9 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway has 523 rushing yards on 58 carries with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has collected 435 yards on 80 attempts, scoring four times.

Kelby Williams' 338 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has totaled 14 catches and one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 302 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Harvey has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 12 receptions for 290 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,919 yards on 151-of-224 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 72 times for 344 yards (43.0 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 151 yards.

CJ Beasley has piled up 173 yards (on 44 carries) with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has collected 41 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 613 (76.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has four touchdowns.

Jared Brown has caught 38 passes and compiled 528 receiving yards (66.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jameson Tucker has racked up 280 reciving yards (35.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Old Dominion or Coastal Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.