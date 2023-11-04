The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt foe, the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Chanticleers favored to win by 1 point. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-1) 50.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-0.5) 50.5 -105 -114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Old Dominion is 6-1-0 ATS this season.

The Monarchs have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season.

Coastal Carolina has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1-point favorites this season.

