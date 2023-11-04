Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt foe, the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Chanticleers favored to win by 1 point. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion matchup.
Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-1)
|50.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-0.5)
|50.5
|-105
|-114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- South Alabama vs Troy
Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Old Dominion is 6-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Monarchs have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season.
- Coastal Carolina has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1-point favorites this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.