The No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) face a Pac-12 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon State 35, Colorado 27

Oregon State 35, Colorado 27 Oregon State has won 71.4% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).

The Beavers have played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Colorado has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Buffaloes have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +375 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Beavers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado (+13.5)



Colorado (+13.5) Against the spread, Oregon State is 4-3-0 this season.

The Beavers have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Colorado's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Oregon State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 59.5 points three times this season.

In the Colorado's eight games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 59.5 is nine points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon State (36.4 points per game) and Colorado (32.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 48.8 55.3 Implied Total AVG 30.7 30 31.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.2 63.1 63.3 Implied Total AVG 39.4 39.5 39.3 ATS Record 4-3-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

