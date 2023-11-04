Tom Wilson will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Washington Capitals face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena. Does a bet on Wilson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tom Wilson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:51 per game on the ice, is -2.

In two of nine games this year, Wilson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in five of nine games this season, Wilson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wilson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

Wilson has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Wilson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 3 5 Points 2 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

