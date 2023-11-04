The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) host an ACC clash against the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville ranks 35th in points scored this year (32.8 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 18 points allowed per game. With 26.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Virginia Tech ranks 76th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 49th, allowing 22.9 points per game.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Louisville 380.9 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.9 (30th) 316 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.4 (13th) 162.5 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.3 (31st) 218.4 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (43rd) 8 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (21st)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has been a dual threat for Virginia Tech this season. He has 1,237 passing yards (154.6 per game) while completing 58.6% of his passes. He's tossed seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 400 yards (50 ypg) on 99 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has rushed for 478 yards on 110 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 21 catches, totaling 215 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

Jaylin Lane leads his team with 413 receiving yards on 27 receptions with five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has caught 20 passes and compiled 312 receiving yards (39 per game) with four touchdowns.

Stephen Gosnell's 16 catches (on 24 targets) have netted him 234 yards (29.3 ypg).

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,018 yards (252.3 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 63.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 824 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 174 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Isaac Guerendo has collected 252 yards on 60 attempts, scoring three times. He's grabbed 12 passes for 133 yards (16.6 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 712 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 67 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 229 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 17 catches have yielded 207 yards and one touchdown.

