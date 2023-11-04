The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) will play their ACC-rival, the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cardinals are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Virginia Tech matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-9.5) 48.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Louisville (-9.5) 48.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Betting Trends

  • Virginia Tech has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Hokies have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Louisville has compiled a 4-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

