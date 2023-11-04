The Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Scott Stadium in a battle of ACC foes.

Virginia is putting up 23.9 points per game offensively this season (92nd in the FBS), and is giving up 30.9 points per game (106th) on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia Tech ranks 43rd in points per game (31.8), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 31.8 points ceded per contest.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on The CW, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Virginia Georgia Tech 363.3 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.3 (24th) 380.6 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.5 (125th) 120.4 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (23rd) 242.9 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.8 (40th) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (98th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Tony Muskett has racked up 1,020 yards (127.5 ypg) on 92-of-145 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 64 times for 360 yards (45 per game), scoring two times.

Kobe Pace has carried the ball 80 times for 266 yards (33.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Malik Washington's team-high 935 yards as a receiver have come on 68 catches (out of 91 targets) with six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has hauled in 39 passes while averaging 62.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Sackett Wood Jr. has compiled seven grabs for 123 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per game.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,122 yards (265.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.7% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 462 yards (57.8 ypg) on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamal Haynes, has carried the ball 98 times for 545 yards (68.1 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 125 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr. has registered 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 472 (59 yards per game). He's been targeted 47 times and has five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 416-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 34 passes on 49 targets.

Christian Leary's 19 grabs (on 31 targets) have netted him 262 yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.