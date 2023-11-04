A pair of ACC teams meet when the Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-1.5) 55.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-2.5) 56.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Virginia has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Georgia Tech has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.