Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 10, which includes six games involving teams from the Pac-12. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the column below.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arizona State Sun Devils at Utah Utes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|California Golden Bears at Oregon Ducks
|5:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington Huskies at USC Trojans
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Stanford Cardinal at Washington State Cougars
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
