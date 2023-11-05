With the Washington Commanders playing the New England Patriots in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cole Turner a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Turner's eight receptions (12 targets) have netted him 82 yards (16.4 per game).

Turner, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Cole Turner Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0

