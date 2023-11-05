The Washington Commanders (3-5) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they play the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. This contest has an over/under of 40.5 points.

Before the Commanders square off against the Patriots, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.

Commanders vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New England Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Patriots (-3.5) 40.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Patriots (-3.5) 40.5 -180 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Washington vs. New England Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: FOX

Commanders vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Washington has covered the spread three times in eight games.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, the Commanders have two wins ATS (2-1-1).

Of eight Washington games so far this season, four have hit the over.

New England is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of New England's eight games with a set total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.