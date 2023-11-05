The Washington Commanders (3-5) visit the New England Patriots (2-6) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Before the Patriots take on the Commanders, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Commanders vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots 3 41 -150 +125

Commanders vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

Commanders games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 41 points in four of eight outings.

The average total for Washington games this season has been 41.1, 0.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Commanders are 3-4-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Commanders have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

Washington has a record of 1-3 when it is set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

New England Patriots

New England has an average point total of 42.1 in their contests this year, 1.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Patriots have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-6-0).

The Patriots have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.

New England has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Patriots vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Patriots 14.8 31 26 27 42.1 5 8 Commanders 21.4 15 28.5 31 41.1 4 8

Commanders vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Over its last three contests, Washington has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In the Commanders' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Patriots have a negative point differential on the season (-90 total points, -11.2 per game), as do the Commanders (-57 total points, -7.1 per game).

Patriots

In its last three games, New England has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In New England's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Patriots have been outscored by 90 points this season (11.2 per game), and opponents of the Commanders have outscored them by 57 points (7.1 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 42.1 40.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 24.3 22.3 ATS Record 3-4-1 0-3-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-2 2-1

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 42.6 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 23.3 23.5 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

