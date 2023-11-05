Washington Commanders receiver Dyami Brown will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 223.3 per game.

Brown's stat line features six catches for 87 yards. He puts up 10.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 11 times.

Brown vs. the Patriots

Brown vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 223.3 passing yards the Patriots allow per contest makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Patriots have allowed 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in the NFL.

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Brown has been targeted on 11 of his team's 308 passing attempts this season (3.6% target share).

He has averaged 7.9 yards per target (87 yards on 11 targets).

Brown does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

