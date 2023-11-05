Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will face the New England Patriots and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Howell has 2,146 yards passing (268.3 per game) and has completed 66.9% of his throws (206-for-308) while notching 13 TD passes and eight picks. On the ground, Howell has run 24 times for 130 yards and one TD.

Howell vs. the Patriots

Howell vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing player has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New England this year.

Seven players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Patriots this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New England in 2023.

The Patriots have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Patriots surrender 223.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Patriots have conceded 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in NFL play.

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 245.5 (-115)

245.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has gone over his passing yards total five times this year (62.5%).

The Commanders, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 66.0% of the time while running 34.0%.

Howell's 7 yards per attempt rank 19th in the league.

Howell has thrown for a touchdown in six of eight games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has 14 total touchdowns this season (73.7% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Howell accounts for 56.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his total 308 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Howell Rushing Insights

Howell hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in four of his eight opportunities this season (50.0%).

Howell has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three red zone rushing carries (10.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 39-for-52 / 397 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 22-for-42 / 249 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 14-for-23 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 37-for-51 / 388 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 29-for-41 / 290 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs

