The November 5 matchup between the New England Patriots (2-6) and Washington Commanders (3-5) features a showdown at the QB position, with Mac Jones and Sam Howell leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We dissect all of the relevant details below.

Commanders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: FOX

Sam Howell vs. Mac Jones Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Mac Jones 8 Games Played 8 66.9% Completion % 66.5% 2,146 (268.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,641 (205.1) 13 Touchdowns 9 8 Interceptions 8 130 (16.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 68 (8.5) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Patriots Defensive Stats

The Patriots' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 208 points allowed (26 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,786) and 20th in passing TDs allowed (11).

Against the run, the Patriots are 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (783) and 19th in rushing TDs allowed (seven).

Defensively, New England ranks ninth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 46.4%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 12th (37.6%).

Mac Jones Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 215.5 yards

: Over/Under 215.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

