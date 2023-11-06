George Mason vs. Monmouth: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Monmouth Hawks (0-0) are double-digit, 11.5-point underdogs against the George Mason Patriots (0-0) at EagleBank Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 140.
George Mason vs. Monmouth Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairfax, Virginia
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|George Mason
|-11.5
|140
George Mason Betting Records & Stats
- In 13 of 33 games last season, George Mason and its opponents went over 140 points.
- George Mason games had an average of 136.0 points last season, 4.0 less than this game's over/under.
- George Mason went 18-15-0 ATS last season.
- George Mason was the moneyline favorite 21 total times last season. It went 15-6 in those games.
- The Patriots won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -735 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, George Mason has an implied win probability of 88.0%.
George Mason vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 140
|2022-23 % of Games Over 140
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|George Mason
|13
|39.4%
|68.7
|130.4
|67.3
|142
|138
|Monmouth
|15
|45.5%
|61.7
|130.4
|74.7
|142
|136.5
Additional George Mason Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Patriots put up 6.0 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Hawks allowed (74.7).
- George Mason went 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
George Mason vs. Monmouth Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|George Mason
|18-15-0
|2-1
|12-21-0
|Monmouth
|12-21-0
|3-11
|19-14-0
George Mason vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|George Mason
|Monmouth
|14-2
|Home Record
|3-10
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-15
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-12-0
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.0
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.0
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-6-0
