The Hampton Pirates battle the Howard Bison at Burr Gymnasium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Howard vs. Hampton matchup.

Hampton vs. Howard Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. Howard Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hampton put together a 13-12-0 ATS record last season.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year, the Pirates had an ATS record of 6-8.

Howard went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

The Bison and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

