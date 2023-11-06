How to Watch James Madison vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (0-0) face the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
James Madison vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Big Ten Network
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
- James Madison went 16-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Spartans ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dukes ranked 30th.
- The Dukes' 80.5 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.
- James Madison put together an 18-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, James Madison scored 11.5 more points per game at home (86.4) than away (74.9).
- The Dukes conceded fewer points at home (65.2 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, James Madison sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) as well.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|Howard
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
