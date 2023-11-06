Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on November 3, Poole posted 19 points, six assists and four steals in a 121-114 loss against the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Poole's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Over 2.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per game last year, third in the NBA.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the NBA last season, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.2.

The 76ers allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Jordan Poole vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 32 33 3 3 6 0 0 12/16/2022 37 29 1 4 4 0 1

