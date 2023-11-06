Monday's contest features the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-0) and the Longwood Lancers (0-0) clashing at Reilly Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Saint Bonaventure according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 69, Longwood 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-2.3)

Saint Bonaventure (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Longwood Performance Insights

Offensively, Longwood scored 73.2 points per game (139th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 66.2 points per contest at the other end of the court (64th-ranked).

With 32.2 rebounds per game, the Lancers ranked 147th in college basketball. They gave up 28.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 43rd in college basketball.

Longwood averaged 12.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 230th in the nation.

The Lancers averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.9 turnovers per contest (50th-ranked).

With 7.5 threes per game, the Lancers were 166th in the country. They had a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

Last year Longwood gave up 7.8 threes per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.8% (255th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Longwood took 62.7% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's baskets) and 37.3% three-pointers (29%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.