Monday's contest at Kaplan Arena has the Norfolk State Spartans (0-0) taking on the William & Mary Tribe (0-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 62-61 victory for Norfolk State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Spartans finished 26-7 during the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 62, William & Mary 61

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans averaged 61.6 points per game last season (247th in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per contest (first in college basketball). They had a +361 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

In 2022-23, Norfolk State averaged 58.6 points per game in MEAC play, and 61.6 overall.

In 2022-23, the Spartans scored 15.4 more points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (53.9).

Norfolk State gave up fewer points at home (45.2 per game) than away (56.5) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.