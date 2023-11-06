The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) hit the court against the Radford Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network.

Radford vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels had given up to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Radford went 16-5 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished 83rd.
  • The Highlanders put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 1.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels gave up.
  • Radford went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 70.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Radford averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than away (65.9).
  • At home, the Highlanders allowed 62.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 65.4.
  • At home, Radford knocked down 6.2 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than away (35.2%) as well.

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
11/10/2023 Marshall - Colonial Hall
11/12/2023 Eastern Mennonite - Dedmon Center

