How to Watch Richmond vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Richmond Spiders (0-0) take on the VMI Keydets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Richmond vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Keydets allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Richmond shot better than 46.7% from the field, it went 6-1 overall.
- The Keydets ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spiders finished 258th.
- Last year, the Spiders recorded 68.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets allowed.
- Richmond went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Richmond Home & Away Comparison
- Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than on the road (77.7).
- Richmond sunk 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged away from home (8 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|VMI
|-
|Robins Center
|11/11/2023
|Siena
|-
|Robins Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.