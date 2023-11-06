Tyus Jones will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jones, in his previous game (November 3 loss against the Heat), put up seven points and five assists.

Below we will look at Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Over 2.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 110.9 points per game last season made the 76ers the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last year, giving up 41.2 per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers conceded 24.2 per game last season, ranking them sixth in the league.

On defense, the 76ers gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, fifth in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 16 2 2 6 0 0 0 12/2/2022 16 3 2 5 1 0 1

