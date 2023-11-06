The VCU Rams (0-0) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites against the McNeese Cowboys (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

VCU vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -10.5 145.5

VCU Betting Records & Stats

VCU and its opponents went over 145.5 combined points in six of 31 games last season.

VCU's matchups last season had an average of 133.8 points, 11.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

VCU went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

VCU won 20 of the 24 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (83.3%).

The Rams went 5-1 last year (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives VCU an 86.7% chance to win.

VCU vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 6 19.4% 70.9 140.1 62.9 138.3 134.4 McNeese 15 50% 69.2 140.1 75.4 138.3 143.3

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams averaged were only 4.5 fewer points than the Cowboys gave up (75.4).

VCU had a 7-0 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

VCU vs. McNeese Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 16-15-0 2-5 12-19-0 McNeese 14-16-0 3-2 15-15-0

VCU vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU McNeese 15-3 Home Record 6-8 8-3 Away Record 3-14 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

