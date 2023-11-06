The Virginia Cavaliers battle the Tarleton State Texans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Tarleton State matchup.

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Tarleton State Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-16.5) 123.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-16.5) 124.5 -2500 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

Cavaliers games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

Tarleton State went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

Last year, 12 of the Texans' games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.