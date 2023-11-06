The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) take on the Coppin State Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies shot 46.9% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech had a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles ranked 354th.
  • Last year, the Hokies put up 9.1 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Eagles gave up (83.2).
  • When Virginia Tech scored more than 83.2 points last season, it went 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Virginia Tech posted 5.9 more points per game (77.2) than it did when playing on the road (71.3).
  • The Hokies ceded 65.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.5).
  • At home, Virginia Tech drained 2.4 more threes per game (9.5) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in road games (32.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Coppin State - Cassell Coliseum
11/10/2023 South Carolina - Spectrum Center
11/15/2023 Campbell - Cassell Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.