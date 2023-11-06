The Coppin State Eagles battle the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-27.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-27.5) 139.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Coppin State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia Tech compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread last season.

The Hokies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 31 times last season.

Coppin State covered 10 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

Eagles games went over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

