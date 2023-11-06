Monday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) taking on the High Point Panthers (0-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-47 victory as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

The Hokies went 31-5 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. High Point Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 81, High Point 47

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies had a +528 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They put up 72.4 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and gave up 57.8 per outing to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Virginia Tech's offense was less effective in ACC tilts last year, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.4 PPG.

Offensively the Hokies performed better at home last year, averaging 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game away from home.

Virginia Tech surrendered 53.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (61.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.