How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies will start their 2023-24 season against the High Point Panthers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
Virginia Tech vs. High Point 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers scored an average of 64.6 points per game last year, 6.8 more points than the 57.8 the Hokies gave up.
- When High Point gave up fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 14-8.
- Last year, the Hokies recorded 11.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Panthers allowed (61.1).
- Virginia Tech had a 21-1 record last season when scoring more than 61.1 points.
- Last season, the Hokies had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.7% lower than the 55.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents made.
- The Panthers shot 51.0% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 38.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|High Point
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
