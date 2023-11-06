The Tarleton State Texans (0-0) are big, 16.5-point underdogs against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has a point total of 123.5.

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -16.5 123.5

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia and its opponents went over 123.5 combined points in 19 of 30 games last season.

The average number of points in Virginia's matchups last season was 128.3, which is 4.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Virginia compiled a 12-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Virginia was the moneyline favorite 22 total times last season. It went 19-3 in those games.

The Cavaliers played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.

Virginia has an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this matchup.

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 123.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 123.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 19 63.3% 67.8 139.7 60.5 128.4 128.7 Tarleton State 25 89.3% 71.9 139.7 67.9 128.4 136.1

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers put up were just 0.1 fewer points than the Texans gave up (67.9).

Virginia went 7-6 against the spread and 13-1 overall last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 0-6 15-15-0 Tarleton State 13-15-0 0-1 12-16-0

Virginia vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tarleton State 15-1 Home Record 12-2 6-5 Away Record 2-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

