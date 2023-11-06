Wizards vs. 76ers November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Washington Wizards (0-1), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, play the Philadelphia 76ers (0-1). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and MNMT.
Wizards vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole posted 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds last season.
- Kyle Kuzma collected 21.2 points, 3.7 assists and 7.3 boards.
- Tyus Jones posted 10.3 points last season, plus 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
- Deni Avdija collected 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor.
- Daniel Gafford averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid's numbers last season were 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He also sank 54.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 trey.
- Per game, James Harden posted 21.0 points, 6.1 boards and 10.7 assists. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Tobias Harris' numbers last season were 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He drained 50.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.
- Tyrese Maxey recorded 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He made 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range (fourth in league), with 2.7 triples per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton's numbers last season were 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He sank 42.5% of his shots from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 treys.
Wizards vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|76ers
|Wizards
|115.2
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
