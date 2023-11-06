Wizards vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - November 6
Take a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (1-4), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Wizards prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Wizards lost their most recent outing 121-114 against the Heat on Friday. Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Corey Kispert
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|14.0
|3.3
|0.7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum: Questionable (Personal)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.