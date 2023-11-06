The Philadelphia 76ers host the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center on Monday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Joel Embiid, Kyle Kuzma and others in this matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and MNMT

NBCS-PH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wizards vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 22.3 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.8 more than his prop total on Monday.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (6.5).

Kuzma has dished out two assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Monday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 5.2 more than his prop total set for Monday (8.5).

His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Jordan Poole is posting 18.7 points per game, 0.2 more than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 2.5.

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's over/under (3.5).

He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +186)

Embiid's 31 points per game average is 2.5 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged seven assists per game this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Embiid's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 22.5-point prop total set for Tyrese Maxey on Monday is 7.8 less than his season scoring average (30.3).

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Maxey averages 6.3 assists, 0.8 more than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes 4.7 three-pointers per game, 2.2 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

