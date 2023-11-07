Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are available in this article, with four games on the NHL schedule Monday.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Connor McDavid (Oilers) -110 to score
Oilers vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 8 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- Matthews' stats: 11 goals in 11 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +110 to score
Oilers vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 10 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +115 to score
Bruins vs. Stars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- Pastrnak's stats: 9 goals in 11 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- Tkachuk's stats: 2 goals in 10 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- Nylander's stats: 6 goals in 11 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +130 to score
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- Reinhart's stats: 8 goals in 10 games
Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +140 to score
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- Verhaeghe's stats: 3 goals in 10 games
John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +145 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- Tavares' stats: 5 goals in 11 games
Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +150 to score
Canucks vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- Pettersson's stats: 6 goals in 11 games
