MAC opponents match up when the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) play on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Ohio has the 105th-ranked offense this season (21.8 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with only 15.7 points allowed per game. Buffalo ranks 24th-worst in total yards per game (324), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 81st in the FBS with 385.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Ohio vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Ohio Buffalo 350.6 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (110th) 263 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.9 (77th) 131.9 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (92nd) 218.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (108th) 13 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (75th) 13 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (16th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,656 passing yards for Ohio, completing 63.1% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has racked up 486 yards on 117 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 347 yards (38.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's team-leading 519 yards as a receiver have come on 44 catches (out of 68 targets) with three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 417 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has been the target of 38 passes and compiled 26 catches for 241 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has racked up 1,683 yards on 55.3% passing while collecting 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ron Cook Jr., has carried the ball 107 times for 469 yards (52.1 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has racked up 320 yards (on 80 carries) with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions on 53 targets with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has caught 19 passes and compiled 310 receiving yards (34.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Cole Harrity's 49 targets have resulted in 31 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

