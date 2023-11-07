How to Watch the VCU vs. Hofstra Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The VCU Rams take on the Hofstra Pride on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU vs. Hofstra 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Pride scored an average of 58.2 points per game last year, only 4.4 fewer points than the 62.6 the Rams gave up to opponents.
- Hofstra had a 4-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 56.9 points.
- Last year, the Rams averaged 56.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.0 the Pride allowed.
- VCU went 2-3 last season when scoring more than 63.0 points.
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|11/14/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
