Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 8?
When the Washington Capitals take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Aliaksei Protas score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- Protas is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
