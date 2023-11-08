The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) host the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Capitals vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-140) Capitals (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won two of the six games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Washington has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win.

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.

Capitals vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 31 (25th) Goals 19 (31st) 32 (11th) Goals Allowed 30 (6th) 5 (25th) Power Play Goals 3 (30th) 11 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (12th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 1.9 per game).

The Capitals have given up three goals per game, 30 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

