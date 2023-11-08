Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 146-128 loss versus the 76ers, Kispert had three points.

Below, we break down Kispert's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.2 points per game last season made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 46.2 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Hornets were ranked 19th in the league defensively last year, allowing 25.9 per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Corey Kispert vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 19 4 2 1 1 0 0 12/2/2022 31 14 5 1 4 1 1 11/20/2022 32 14 6 3 2 1 0 11/7/2022 19 8 3 0 1 0 0

