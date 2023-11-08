Evgeny Kuznetsov Game Preview: Capitals vs. Panthers - November 8
Evgeny Kuznetsov will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Kuznetsov in that upcoming Capitals-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Kuznetsov has averaged 21:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- Kuznetsov has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Kuznetsov has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.
Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Panthers
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|10
|Games
|3
|5
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|1
